Fiorentina will host Milan at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence on the Matchday 13 of the 2021-22 Serie A season on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Italian league soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their 162nd Serie A meeting. There are no surprises here as AC Milan are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 74 occasions so far; AFC Fiorentina have grabbed a triumph 44 times to this day, and an equal number of even 44 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 21, 2021, when the Rossoneri beat the Viola with a final thrilling result of 3-2 away in Florence in the 2020-21 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Serie A season.

Fiorentina vs Milan: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stadio Artemio Franchi

Fiorentina vs Milan: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Fiorentina vs Milan: Storylines

In the last five fixtures, Fiorentina have lost three times and won twice (LWLWL). Meanwhile, Milan have been off to an incredible start to the Serie A season, and they are unbeatable so far. They have won all four of their five previous fixtures in Serie A, in addition to one draw (DWWWW).

The Rossoneri currently sit in second place in Serie A with 32 points in 12 matches so far. On the other hand, Fiorentina are placed five positions below them, in seventh place on the Serie A table with 18 points won in 12 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to September 20, 1931, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in the 1931/32 Serie A season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Fiorentina vs Milan in the U.S.

The 2021-22 Serie A Round 13 game between Fiorentina and Milan, to be played on Saturday, at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, will be broadcast on Paramount+ in the United States.

Fiorentina vs Milan: Predictions And Odds

The odds are minimally in favor of AC Milan. FanDuel see them as the favorites and thus, they have given them +120 odds to grab another win in the season. The home side Fiorentina have a +210 odds to cause an upset in the 13th round, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

FanDuel Fiorentina +210 Tie +250 Milan +120

* Odds by FanDuel