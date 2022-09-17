Milan and Napoli will clash off on Sunday at San Siro in the eighth round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Milan will host Napoli at San Siro in Milan on the eighth matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 151st league meeting. No surprises here as Milan have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 56 games so far; Napoli have celebrated a victory 46 times to this day, and 48 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on March 6, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-1 Milan victory in the 2021-22 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Napoli: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Milan vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Italy: DAZN

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Russia: Match TV, Match! Football 1, Sportbox.ru, matchtv.ru

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+, #Vamos

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, STARZPLAY, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+