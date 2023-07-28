It didn’t take long for Lionel Messi to shake things up in Major League Soccer. Since he joined Inter Miami, the Argentine superstar has made an impact not only on the field, but also off it.

Leo scored a dramatic, game-winning free-kick goal in his Leagues Cup debut before putting on a show with a brace and an assist in his first game as starter. In the meantime, sales have been through the roof.

Messi is not only selling tickets and jerseys, but is also helping to increase MLS season pass subscribers. In fact, his presence could also lead to major changes in the league rules.

MLS teams reportedly discuss rule changes after Messi’s arrival

According to a report from Paul Tenorio and Tom Bogert of The Athletic, in the MLS board of governors meeting in Washington D.C. last week, one of the biggest topics was the possibility of making changes to the roster rules and how teams are allowed to spend.

Anonymous league executives reportedly want MLS to allow more flexibility in order to let other teams improve, building on Messi’s arrival. The idea is that other franchises can turn up their level and therefore help to deliver a better product. The general belief is that Messi’s presence could be a great opportunity for all.

“Evolution is inevitable and change is likely,” Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said. “We all want this to be an elite league, we all want it to grow.”

Teams have a salary cap, with only three designated player slots that are not included on the restricted budget. With Messi in Miami, other franchises are trying to find ways to have a better and more competitive league.