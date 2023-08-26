Lionel Messi has been extraordinary for Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS just won the 2023 Leagues Cup, qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup and also got a ticket to the U.S. Open Cup final. The star from Argentina has scored ten goals in eight matches.

Of course, Messi’s new adventure in the United States is being a success thanks to the help of extraordinary players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Their impact has been massive in just two weeks at Inter Miami.

Now, the big challenge for Messi is the MLS Cup. The situation in the standings is terrible for Inter Miami and only a miracle could get them into the playoffs. The first obstacle is a visit to the New York Red Bulls.

Why is Lionel Messi not playing in Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls?

This is merely a tactical decision by coach Gerardo Martino. After winning the 2023 Leagues Cup and a place at the U.S. Open Cup final, Lionel Messi needed some rest.

It’s important to remember that Inter Miami played the final of the Leagues Cup just a week ago at Nashville and, four days later, Messi was exhausted after a thriller at Cincinnati which went to a penalty shootout in the semifinals of the U.S. Open Cup.

Lionel Messi is one of many starters who are not playing to get a breather. For example, Sergio Busquets is also on the bench. Nevertheless, they are available as substitutes in New York. So, at least for some minutes, the MLS debut of the legend will have to wait.

Right now, Inter Miami are the worst team in the Eastern Conference. They will only have 12 games to climb back to the 9th spot in the standings to have a shot at the playoffs. It’s a 12-point deficit. That’s why Messi should get some time in the match.