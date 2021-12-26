Well-known Muslim, Mohamed Salah stirred an avalanche of comments last year after sharing an adorable photo online of him celebrating Christmas with his family. This year, the Liverpool winger had done it again, and some more negative reactions have piled up.

Liverpool star forward Mohamed Salah has again drawn attention to himself, but this time not as a result of his performances. It was because of his latest appalling post on social media.

It is a wide known fact that Roman Catholics have celebrated Christmas on Friday, December 25, and the religious and cultural celebration is often recognized with traditional Christmas tree decorations.

Like last year, Salah celebrated this Christmas in Liverpool, England where he currently resides, posing an innocent and adorable family photo on Instagram along with a greeting card. His photo is set to hit almost 3 million likes on Instagram, as the Egyp international has received many congratulations and positive comments, but there were also some very harsh and negative reactions to his post.

Fans tell Salah: Be ashamed, you betrayed Islam

In addition to the positive responses he received from his teammates, fellow soccer players, and fans around the world, there were also those who called him a traitor to Islam: "Be ashamed, you betrayed Islam. You are a Muslim and you are not allowed to celebrate Christmas. You know that yourself! This is not our holiday."

"You are no longer the pride of the Arabs. Be ashamed of your own name. I have lived in the United States for 20 years and have never celebrated Christmas," another user added.

The 29-year-old winger is known to celebrate every goal by praying, and fans across his homeland, Egypt, and Arabia have told him he no longer needs to do so. However, Salah doesn't seem to be paying too much attention to the negative reactions.

This season, the Egyptian King is performing immaculately well, netting 22 times and adding another nine assists in 24 games in the Reds' jersey. He is currently the best goalscorer and assistant in the Premier League where his side, Liverpool are fighting for the title with their direct rivals, Manchester City.