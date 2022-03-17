Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain will meet at Stade Louis II in the 29th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Monaco vs PSG: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 29 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Monaco will welcome Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade Louis II in Monaco in Round 29 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this French league soccer match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 92nd Ligue 1 meeting. Interestingly, it is Monaco who are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 43 occasions so far; Paris Saint-Germain have grabbed a triumph just 22 times to this day, and a great number of even 26 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on December 12, 2021, when the Red-and-Blues snatched a 2-0 win at home, at the Park Des Princes in Paris. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

Monaco vs PSG: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Matchday 29 game between Monaco and PSG will be played on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

Monaco vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Monaco vs PSG in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between Monaco and PSG on the 29th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.