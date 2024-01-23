It’s the talk of the town in Spain, the debacle that was Real Madrid and Almería, which saw some dubious calls go in favor of the LaLiga giants after going down 2-0. The 3-2 result kept Real Madrid in the title fight one point behind Cinderella story Girona.



Real Madrid has one game in hand and could jump to first as early as the weekend. Los Galacticos are on a 4-game winning streak. Still the decisions made by the referees against Almería sent shockwaves through Spanish football, even Xavi commented that the league once again was showing favoritism to Real Madrid.



Darko Peric who played Mirko Dragić “Helsinki” in Money Heist was asked about what happened in the “robbery at the Santiago Bernabéu”.



Helsinki on Real Madrid and Almería



The 46-year-old actor jokingly responded to the Mundo Deportivo reporter, “I wasn’t called” referring to being a part of the “robbery”. Peric added, “I heard something happened, but I wasn’t called” he laughed.



Peric gained worldwide fame after his role in Money Heist, a Spanish heist series that took elements from Inside Man and Dog Day Afternoon, the show was not a big hit when originally aired in Spain but became a cult classic when it began to stream on Netflix.



Money Heist had 3 seasons produced and a spinoff on character Berlin played by Pedro Alonso.