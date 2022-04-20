Monterrey play Atlas for the Matchweek 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Monterrey are ready to play against Atlas in Matchweek 15 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio BBVA on April 20, 2022 at 10:06 PM (ET). The visitors are ready to win at all costs. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The home team, Monterrey, lost a recent game that ended a winning streak that they hoped to extend until the last day of the regular season. But Monterrey lost on the road to Pumas UNAM in what was their first loss of April.

Atlas are in the 9th spot of the standings with a positive record of 5-4-4, it is a dangerous spot for them as a loss could send them much lower and out of the reclassification zone. But Atlas still have three games left until the end of the season.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Time: 10:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Monterrey vs Atlas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

Monterrey vs Atlas: Storylines

Monterrey had a good form until the recent loss against Pumas 0-2 on the road, before that loss they won two consecutive games against Santos 1-0 and against Guadalajara 3-1 in what was a winning streak of two wins and a draw. Last month, March, the team lost only one game, and the defeat against Pumas is the only one in almost a month in the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Atlas need to win to avoid losing spots in the standings, other Liga MX teams like Leon and Toluca are trying to climb spots on the table to avoid the reclassification zone. The record in the last three games is negative for Atlas with two defeats, one against Cruz Azul and another recently against Mazatlan, of those three games the team won one against Necaxa 2-1 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Monterrey vs Atlas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Monterrey vs Atlas: Predictions And Odds

Monterrey are favorites to win at home with 1.86 odds that will pay $186 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offense strategy. Atlas are underdogs at 4.86 odds. The draw is offered at 3.43 odds and totals at 2 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Monterrey 1.86.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Monterrey 1.86 Draw / Totals 3.43 / 2 Atlas 4.86

* Odds via BetMGM.