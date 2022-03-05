Monterrey play Club America for the Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Monterrey are ready to play against Club America in Matchweek 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio BBVA on March 5, 2022 at 8:06 PM (ET). The home team plays against a team hungry for victories. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Monterrey are in good form to continue climbing positions in the standings of the 2022 Clausura Tournament. They drew a recent game against Leon 0-0 on the road that served to break a losing streak of two consecutive weeks.

It seems that Club America returned to the path of good results after drawing another game, this time against Queretaro at home. The Aguilas have a negative record in the second phase of Liga MX with four losses, one win and two draws.

Monterrey vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Time: 8:06 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Monterrey vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

Monterrey vs Club America: Storylines

Monterrey have only two losses in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, one against Puebla 0-1 and against Atletico de San Luis 0-2. Before those two losses, during the first three weeks of the tournament, Monterrey won one game against Necaxa 4-0 and tied two more. In the first phase of Liga MX, 2021 Apertura, Monterrey played in the playoffs and lost in the quarterfinals against Atlas.

Club America finally have a good streak in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, a pair of draws against Pumas UNAM 0-0 and another against Queretaro 1-1 at home. Until now the team has three draws, one win and four losses for a negative record. Club America still have nine games to go, including this one against Monterrey, to try to aspire to reclassification.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Monterrey vs Club America in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are FOX Sports App, Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com

Monterrey vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Monterrey are favorites with 1.90 odds that will pay $190 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they have a better record that the visitors but the visit team are on a streak. Club America are underdogs at 4.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Monterrey 1.90.

BetMGM Monterrey 1.90 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Club America 4.10

* Odds via BetMGM.