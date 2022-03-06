Monterrey take on Juarez at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 LIGA MX Torneo Clausura

Monterrey and Juarez meet in a Matchweek 8 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team does not want to waste time and they only think about winning. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Monterrey is slowly building another winning streak with a recent victory against Club America 2-1 at home. Before that game, Monterrey tied against Leon 0-0, but the best thing is that the team plays this and the next game at home to close a series of three consecutive home games.

FC Juarez have not won a game in the 2022 Clausura Tournament since January 20, 2022, on that occasion they won against Atletico de San Luis 1-0 and since then Juarez has lost three games and tied another two.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Date

Monterrey and Juarez play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Tuesday, March 8 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team is favorite but the visitors are desperate for a win after a couple of months of losses and draws.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Juarez at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Monterrey and Juarez at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Tuesday, March 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, ESPN+

