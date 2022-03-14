Monterrey take on Juarez at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 LIGA MX Torneo Clausura

Monterrey and Juarez meet in a pending game of Matchweek 5 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The home team has a relatively easy game ahead. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Monterrey have a positive record so far with only two losses, three wins, and three draws, they are on a good way to reach the playoffs just like they did during the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

FC Juarez lost a recent game against Atlas 1-2 at home in what was the second consecutive loss for them and the first losing streak of the 2022 Clausura Tournament for FC Juarez and the worst part is that FC Juarez have only two wins in the tournament. .

Monterrey vs Juarez: Date

Monterrey and Juarez play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Monday, March 14 at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe. The visitors must find a way to win this game to improve their record, but the home team is in a strong position in the tournament.

Monterrey vs Juarez: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:06 PM

CT: 10:06 PM

MT: 9:06 PM

PT: 8:06 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Monterrey vs Juarez at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Monterrey and Juarez at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe on Monday, March 14, will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+