Napoli vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Napoli play against Milan this Sunday, October 29 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

AC Milan have recently suffered two significant setbacks in the past week. First, they experienced a defeat in the derby against Juventus, resulting in the loss of their top spot in Serie A. Subsequently, they faced an even more challenging defeat with a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The “Rossoneri” urgently need to overcome this difficult period.

To do so, they will be on the quest for a victory, even though their upcoming game won’t be an easy one. Their opponents will be Napoli, who are also vying for top positions. The reigning Serie A champions have emerged victorious in their last two matches in both the local league and the Champions League, and they are determined to sustain this winning streak.

Napoli vs Milan: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (October 30)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (October 30)

Belgium: 9:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM

Croatia: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 9:45 PM

Egypt: 10:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 10:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (October 30)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (October 30)

Ireland: 8:45 PM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (October 30)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 9:45 PM

Netherlands: 9:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (October 30)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 9:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (October 30)

Poland: 9:45 PM

Portugal: 8:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 9:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (October 30)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 9:45 PM

Switzerland: 9:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 8:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN, SPORTS 3

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, LIVE

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play, Denmark TV2 Sport

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports 18 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia Vidio

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

Italy: DAZN Italy Zone, SKY Go Italia 214 DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+