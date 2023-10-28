Napoli play against Milan this Sunday, October 29 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
AC Milan have recently suffered two significant setbacks in the past week. First, they experienced a defeat in the derby against Juventus, resulting in the loss of their top spot in Serie A. Subsequently, they faced an even more challenging defeat with a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The “Rossoneri” urgently need to overcome this difficult period.
To do so, they will be on the quest for a victory, even though their upcoming game won’t be an easy one. Their opponents will be Napoli, who are also vying for top positions. The reigning Serie A champions have emerged victorious in their last two matches in both the local league and the Champions League, and they are determined to sustain this winning streak.
Napoli vs Milan: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 AM (October 30)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (October 30)
Belgium: 9:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 3:45 PM
Croatia: 9:45 PM
Denmark: 9:45 PM
Egypt: 10:45 PM
France: 9:45 PM
Germany: 9:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 10:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (October 30)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (October 30)
Ireland: 8:45 PM
Israel: 10:45 PM
Italy: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (October 30)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 9:45 PM
Netherlands: 9:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (October 30)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 9:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (October 30)
Poland: 9:45 PM
Portugal: 8:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 9:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (October 30)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 9:45 PM
Switzerland: 9:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 8:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect beIN, SPORTS 3
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, LIVE
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play, Denmark TV2 Sport
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV, Sports18, Sports 18 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia Vidio
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
Italy: DAZN Italy Zone, SKY Go Italia 214 DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+