Nashville SC play against LAFC today at Geodis Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 21. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Nashville SC are ready to face LAFC, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 21 game will take place at Geodis Park today, July 17, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). One of the most interesting games of the night. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Nashville SC are the fourth best team in the conference with a positive 8-6-6 overall and a recent win over Seattle Sounders that was perfect after they lost a game against underdog Charlotte FC.

Los Angeles FC are in the second spot of the standings also with a winning record and three wins in the last five games. The most recent game for LAFC was a victory during the City Clasisco against LA Galaxy.

Nashville SC vs LAFC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Geodis Park, Nashville, Tennessee.

Live Stream: FuboTV

Nashville SC vs LAFC: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Nashville SC vs LAFC: Storylines

Nashville have a good record at home with 3 wins, 4 draws and one loss for a total of 13 points collected playing at home. The most recent win at home was against the Seattle Sounders during a tough game with a single goal scored at the 44th minute by Hany Mukhtar. The ball possession was in favor of the Seattle Sounders with 54%.

Los Angeles FC sent a strong message by winning the City Clasico against LA Galaxy 3-2 in a game where the offensive attack was good on each side but a couple of defensive errors gave LAFC the victory. LAFC's on the road record is relatively good at 4-1-3, but the last time they won a game on the road was in May.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Nashville SC vs LAFC in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are ESPN+, ESPNLA 710 AM, My13 KCOP, Estrella TV, my30 WUXP, nashvillesc.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Nashville SC vs LAFC: Predictions And Odds

Nashville SC are favorites to win this game at home with 2.35 odds that will pay $235 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record at home but the visitors wont a recent big game. LAFC are underdogs with 2.80 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Nashville SC 2.35.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Nashville SC 2.35 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 LAFC 2.80

* Odds via BetMGM.