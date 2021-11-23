Nashville SC play against Orlando City SC today at Nissan Stadium for the First Round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Nashville SC are ready to face Orlando City SC, First Round action for the 2021 MLS Playoffs. This Playoffs game will take place at Nissan Stadium on November 23, 2021 at 8:00 PM (ET). Ready to win at home. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Nashville SC left a mark as the third best team of the regular season with 12 wins and only 4 losses and they were the team with the most ties in the 2021 MLS season with a total of 18.

Orlando City SC won 13 games in the regular season and lost only 9, the most recent loss before the playoffs was against the Columbus Crew 3-2 on the road. But Orlando City closed the regular season with good numbers and a win against CF Montreal.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC: Storylines

Nashville SC are one of the Eastern Conference big favorites for the 2021 MLS playoffs, they did not lose home games in the regular season. The home record was 8 wins and 9 draws, but the on the road record was also good at 4-9-4. Nashville tied the final two games of the regular season against Orlando City 1-1 on the road and another against the NY Red Bulls 1-1 at home. Nasville SC are scoring an average of 1.8 goals since the last five games.

Orlando City SC are playing in the playoffs thanks to the fact that they finished in the sixth spot of the Eastern Conference with 13-12-9 and 51 points. The outcome of the last five games during the regular season was crucial for Orlando City to be able to play in the playoffs. They won only one game of the last five against CF Montreal 2-0 on the road, and the rest of the games were three draws and one loss against the Columbus Crew. Orlando City's average goals per game during the 2021 MLS regular season was 1.47 goals, and the team is allowing 1.41 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC in the U.S.

This 2021 MLS game in the First Round will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Nashville SC vs Orlando City SC: Predictions And Odds

Nashville SC are favorites for this game with -120 moneyline and -1 goal to cover at FanDuel, they can easily beat the visitors by taking advantage of home field. Orlando City SC are underdogs with +310 moneyline and +1 ATS. The draw is fixed at +230 odds. The best pick for this MLS Playoffs game is: Nashville -1.



FanDuel Nashville SC -120 Draw +230 Orlando City SC +310

* Odds via FanDuel.