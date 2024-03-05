Federico Redondo is ready, set, and go for his Inter Miami debut on Thursday against Nashville SC, in a rematch of the Leagues Cup final which gave Lionel Messi and Inter Miami their first title since the Messi experiment began.



In MLS play Inter Miami have gotten off to a flying start with two wins and a draw, Messi and Luis Suarez scored two goals each in a 5-0 pounding of arch- rivals Orlando City before Messi went off to celebrate his wife’s 36th birthday.



Nashville SC have had a quieter start to the MLS season with 2 draws in their first two games against New York Red Bulls and Colorado Rapids. In the CCC, Nashville made short work of Moca FC of the Dominican Republic by winning the series 7-0.



Federico Redondo to make debut for Inter Miami



According to various reports out of Inter Miami’s Tuesday training session, Federico Redondo was training with the team and looks to be in Tata Martino’s plans for Thursday evening.



Redondo now has his VISA in hand and can officially play in MLS and all other competitions Inter Miami will partake in. Redondo was purchased for a fee in the range of $8 million plus percentages. Redondo is a skilled passer of the ball, and has been praised for his anticipation, spatial awareness, vision, athleticism, agility, ambidexterity, composure, and maturity.



Redondo has played 58 matches and scored 2 goals and added 1 assist for his former club Argentinos Juniors. He was tagged as one of the club’s best prospects coming out of Argentine soccer and is the son of former Real Madrid and Argentine national team midfielder Fernando Redondo.