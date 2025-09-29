National team pushing for 2026 World Cup berth hit with FIFA sanction that could complicate its qualification

With just months to go before the pinnacle of global soccer, the 2026 World Cup is drawing closer, and the list of qualified teams is still taking shape. However, one national team in particular faces potential setbacks in its fight for a spot in the FIFA tournament.

On Monday, FIFA stripped South Africa of its qualifying victory for the 2026 World Cup and cost the team first place in its group for fielding an ineligible player.

The disciplinary ruling overturned South Africa’s 2-0 win over Lesotho in March, moved Benin to the top of the group with two matchdays remaining, and gave Nigeria renewed hope of reaching the final stage.

Ahead of decisive qualifying games resuming next week, FIFA announced that its disciplinary judges ordered South Africa to forfeit the match as a 3-0 loss. Only the group winner on October 14 will advance directly to the World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. South Africa has not participated in a World Cup since hosting the 2010 edition.

South Africa players celebrate during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier

The player fielded by South Africa

South Africa selected Teboho Mokoena for the game in Polokwane, even though the midfielder should have served a one-game suspension for accumulating yellow cards in two previous qualifying matches.

The administrative error is embarrassing for South Africa, as its top soccer official, Patrice Motsepe, serves as FIFA vice president and is the elected president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Motsepe also owns the Mamelodi Sundowns club, where Mokoena plays.

What South Africa can do and their fine

FIFA stated that the South African Soccer Association can appeal the decision to annul the match. The governing body also fined the federation 10,000 Swiss francs (about $12,500), and Mokoena received a formal warning.

Benin rises in four-team race

Without the three points—and a negative five-goal swing in goal difference—South Africa falls below new group leader Benin. The teams are level on points, three ahead of Nigeria and Rwanda, but Benin holds a one-goal advantage in goal difference over South Africa.

Benin will face Rwanda on October 10 before traveling to Nigeria, which is chasing its seventh World Cup appearance and its first since Russia 2018. Nigeria also must play Lesotho. The group runner-up could advance to a four-team African playoff in November, which will determine which side progresses to an intercontinental playoff in March at North American venues.