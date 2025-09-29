Trending topics:
soccer

Why is Desire Doue not playing for France vs South Africa at 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup today, Sept. 29?

France face South Africa in their opening match of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where they need their best young stars to step up. Yet one pressing question emerges: why is Desire Doue unavailable?

By Emilio Abad

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesDesire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup is underway, a tournament that always promises the emergence of future stars in global soccer. France open their campaign against South Africa and need their best young talents, but one absence is particularly notable: Desire Doue.

Bernard Diomede’s players aim to follow in the footsteps of Pogba, Thauvin, Digne, Areola, and Umtiti, who lifted the U-20 World Cup in 2013. That generation went on to become World Cup champions at the senior level in 2018, showing how this tournament can shape future success.

France’s group looks favorable on paper, given their stature as one of the world’s elite national sides. The team has spent years building a reputation as one of the strongest programs in international soccer, and expectations are naturally high heading into this competition.

Group E is made up of the United States, New Caledonia, France, and South Africa. On paper, the draw seems accessible, but as history shows, soccer is unpredictable and surprises are always possible.





Why will Doue not be available for France?

Although the Bleuets enter the competition with ambition, they do so without many of their top players. Because the U-20 World Cup falls outside FIFA’s official calendar, clubs are not required to release their players, and many have chosen to hold them back. As a result, some of France’s most promising talents born after January 1, 2005, have been kept with their clubs instead of traveling to Chile.

Desire Doue (20 years old, four senior caps), currently sidelined by injury, and Warren Zaire-Emery (19 years old, seven senior caps) remain available for Luis Enrique at PSG. They are far from the only absences weakening Diomede’s squad.

France are also missing other exciting young players based at top European clubs. Lenny Yoro at Manchester United and Mathys Tel at Tottenham were withheld, while fullbacks Sael Kumbedi (Wolfsburg) and Jeanuel Belocian (Bayer Leverkusen) are also unavailable. PSG prospect Senny Mayulu, who scored in the Champions League final, is another name left out. The list of absentees shows just how many stars could have lit up this tournament.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
