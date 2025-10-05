Where to watch South Africa U20 vs United States U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

South Africa U20 will face off against United States U20 in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch South Africa U20 vs United States U20 online in the US on Fubo]

The group stage is heading into a thrilling conclusion, and the USA U20 team has positioned itself as a force to be reckoned with. After dominating New Caledonia 9-1 and following that with an impressive 3-0 victory over France, the Americans are aiming to finish strong against South Africa.

The South Africans, coming off a 5-0 win over New Caledonia but an opening loss to France, must deliver a big performance to keep their hopes of advancing alive, especially with France expected to handle New Caledonia. All eyes will be on this matchup as both teams fight for a spot in the next round.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the South Africa U20 vs United States U20 match be played?

South Africa U20 play against United States U20 on Sunday, October 5, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

supporter holds a South African flag – Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Advertisement

South Africa U20 vs United States U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch South Africa U20 vs United States U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between South Africa U20 and United States U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FS2, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream.