Netherlands play against Norway for a Group G game of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Netherlands and Norway meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam on November 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM (ET). Win or nothing. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Netherlands are in the first spot of Group G with 20 points, but they are being stalked by Turkey and Norway with 18 points each. Netherlands have to win this game at all costs, as the most recent result for them was a wasted opportunity against Montenegro, that game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Norway are in the same situation as the home team, they need a victory to stay in the playoffs or take the lead of the group standings. Norway could do nothing to avoid the draw against Latvia at home 0-0.

Netherlands vs Norway: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Netherlands vs Norway: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Netherlands vs Norway: Storylines

The Netherlands' biggest mistake during the 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers was losing the first game in Group G against Turkey on the road 4-2. That game was dominated by home team thanks to a series of defensive errors that left Netherlands exposed. But in the end the group was dominated, until today, by the Netherlands with 6 wins, 2 draws and a loss for a total of 20 points. The home team, Netherlands, are scoring an average of 4.5 goals at home.

Norway drew the last game at home against Latvia 0-0, but before that draw they had won against Montenegro 2-0 at home to accumulate 18 points in the group 2nd spot. Norway have positive numbers with 5 wins, 3 draws and a single loss against Turkey 0-3 at home. But the Norwegians know how to play the Netherlands as they drew a 1-1 home game against them.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Netherlands vs Norway in the U.S.

This game of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will be available in multiple channels in the United States, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in: UniMás, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ESPN+

Netherlands vs Norway: Predictions And Odds

Netherlands are favorites with -1 goal to cover and -250 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a powerful offense at home with one of the highest goal averages in the qualifiers. Norway are underdogs with +1 ATS and +600 moneyline. The draw is offered at +380 odds. The best pick for this Soccer game is: Norway +1.



