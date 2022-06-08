The Netherlands and Poland are ready to clash for the third Matchday of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues with Matchday 3, in which the Netherlands and Poland will face off for Group 4 of League A. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial) and in Canada on DAZN.

The Netherlands are at the top of the table with two wins so far, after defeating Belgium (1-4) in Brussels and Wales (1-2) in Cardiff. The Dutchmen will now try to maintain their streak in their first match at home in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Poland are coming after getting their first win against Wales (2-1). A relief for the team, who were thrashed in the first Matchday 6-1 by an unstoppable Belgium. However, to truly recover themselves, they will have to get a good result against their next rival.

Netherlands vs Poland: Date

The national teams of the Netherlands and Poland will face each other on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The last time they met in this tournament was in November 2020, and the Netherlands won 2-1.

Netherlands vs Poland: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canda to watch or live stream Netherlands vs Poland

The match between the Netherlands and Poland for Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League to be played on Saturday, June 11, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV, Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com. In Canada, it will be available on DAZN.

How to watch Netherlands vs Poland anywhere

If you’re not in the US and want to live stream the match between the national teams of the Netherlands and Poland for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League Matchday 3, you can do so by using ATLAS VPN.