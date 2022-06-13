Netherlands take on Wales at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Netherlands and Wales meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam. The visitors have not yet won games in this competition but recently they qualified for the world cup. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Netherlands are the leaders of Group A4 with two wins and a draw for 7 points, but Belgium and Poland are close to the first spot with four points each. Before this game they tied a game against Poland 2-2.

Wales have been unstable throughout 2022, but at the end of the day they only cared about two games that had nothing to do with the Nations League but World Cup Qualifiers. They won their Qatar 2022 ticket with a win against Ukraine but after that game they lost another game in the Nations League against Netherlands 1-2.

Netherlands vs Wales : Date

Netherlands and Wales play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, June 14 at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam. The home team already knows how to win against the visitors, but during that victory the visitors were distracted and focused on something else.

Netherlands vs Wales : Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Netherlands vs Wales at the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, Netherlands and Wales at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam on Tuesday, June 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ViX.

