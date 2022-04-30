New England Revolution play against Inter Miami today at Gillete Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 9. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

New England Revolution are ready to face Inter Miami, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This Matchweek 9 game will take place at Gillete Stadium today at 7:30 PM (ET). The visitors are showing a more efficient offensive attack than in previous seasons. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

The New England Revolution have a losing record with only two wins, one draw and five losses in the nine weeks of the 2022 MLS season. Only one win for New England in the last five games, the rest of the other four games were all losses by one goal margin on average.

Inter Miami want to leave behind the past with so many bad seasons and take this new season as a new beginning for the franchise. Beckham continues to believe that Inter can become a big team full of big stars.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Gillete Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Live Stream: Star+

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Storylines

The New England Revolution must do something to get out of the bottom of the 2022 MLS standings, they are struggling with a losing record of 2-1-5 after they were a top rated team last season. The New England Revolution's only two wins came against FC Dallas 1-0 and against Charlotte FC on April 16, but the team's most recent game was a loss against DC United 2-3 on the road.

Inter Miami are in good shape or so it seems after winning three consecutive games, those victories put an end to Inter Miami's first losing streak in the 2022 MLS season. The three recent wins have come against the New England Revolution 3-2, Seattle Sounders 1-0 and Atlanta United 2-1. Those last two games are a sign that Inter Miami's offensive attack is improving.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free New England Revolution vs Inter Miami in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are myRITV, WBZ-TV Channel 4, ESPN+, my33 WBFS TV, Inter Miami App, 98.5 The Sports Hub. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Predictions And Odds

New England Revolution are home favorites to win this game at 1.49 odds that will pay $149 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they are struggling but they won against the visitors multiple times on previous seasons. Inter Miami are underdogs at 5.75 odds. The draw is offered at 4.50 odds and totals 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Draw 4.50.

