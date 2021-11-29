New England Revolution take on New York City FC at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough for the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 MLS Playoffs

New England Revolution and New York City FC meet in the Conference Semifinals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. This game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Number one plays at home. Here is all the detailed information about this MLS Playoffs game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

New England Revolution were the best team in the Eastern Conference with 73 points, 22 wins, 7 draw and only 5 losses. They held a nearly 20-point lead over the second-best team in the conference, Philadelphia.

New York City FC accomplished the impossible by playing as underdogs at home and won against Atlanta United 2-0 in the First Round of the MLS playoffs. But the regular season was good for NYCFC, they won 14 games, tied 9 and lost 11 for 51 points.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC: Date

New England Revolution and New York City FC play for the 2021 MLS Playoffs on Tuesday, November 30 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The home team were lethal during the regular season and they did not have to play in the First Round of the playoffs therefore they are more rested than the visitors.

New England Revolution vs New York City FC: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch New England Revolution vs New York City FC at the 2021 MLS Playoffs

This game for the 2021 MLS Playoffs, New England Revolution and New York City FC at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Tuesday, November 30, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options available are Fox Sports 1, FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

