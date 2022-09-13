New York City FC play against Atlas at the 2022 Campeones Cup. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

New York City FC and Atlas meet in a game for the 2022 Campeones Cup. This game will take place at Yankee Stadium in New York City on September 14, 2022 at 7:20 PM (ET). The home team has the opportunity to build a winning streak for the United States teams. Here is all the detailed information about this Campeones Cup potential lineups.

New York City FC play in this tournament as they won the 2021 MLS Cup, that was the first time they had won the Major League Soccer title since their debut in 2015.

Atlas are one of the big favorites in Mexico but right now they are struggling, at least they won both phases of the Mexican League last season, something that very few Mexican teams have achieved.

New York City FC probable lineup

New York City as defending champions have a lethal offense, although they are not conference leaders, the team has scored 51 goals and the defense has allowed only 39 goals, that puts them as the 4th best team in the Eastern Conference.

New York City FC's top scorer is Valentin Castellanos with 13 goals so far in the 2022 MLS season and other top scorers are Gabriel Pereira and Heber, both from Brazil with seven goals scored this season.

This is the likely New York City FC’s lineup for this game: Sean Johnson; Anton Tinnerholm, Maxime Chanot, Thiago Martins, Malte Meineche Amundsen; Alfredo Morales, Maximiliano Moralez; Thiago Andrade, Santiago Rodriguez, Talles Magno; Heber

Atlas probable lineup

Atlas are a team with more than 100 years of foundation, but that does not mean that they can win against any team, so far in the current Liga MX Torneo Apertura 2022 phase they are not big favorites and it is unlikely that the team can make the playoffs.

Until now the top scorer for Atlas is Julian Quiñones with only five goals, a fairly low number that shows the poor offensive attack that the Mexican team has this season. So far Atlas have scored 15 goals for an average of 1.00 goals per game.

This is the likely Atlas's lineup for this game: José Hernández, Idekel Domínguez, Gaddi Aguirre, José Abella, Jesús Gómez, Emanuel Aguilera, Edyairth Ortega, Abraham Bass, Ozziel Herrera, Jesús Ocejo, Cristopher Trejo