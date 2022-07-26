Paul Pogba was supposed to come back strong at Juventus in 2022. Now he has raised a red flag that will keep him out for the start of the Serie A season but more importantly could see him miss the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

While playing in a preseason friendly against Liga MX side Chivas Guadalajara, Pogba suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee. He has since been slated to see a specialist and determine what comes next.

Pogba’s injury is a major setback for France and Juventus as one of the best players on both teams will be out of action for at least two months if he requires surgery. Assuming that Pogba comes back and is able to play some games before Qatar, even then his World Cup participation is in danger.

Will Paul Pogba come back in time for the World Cup?

That is the question at the moment, and it is worrying all of France. Juventus issued the following statement on the matter: “Following the pain reported in his right knee, Paul Pogba was subjected to radiological investigations which revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus… In the next few hours, (Pogba) will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation. Therefore, he will not take part in the trip to Dallas to continue treatment."

Reports indicate that the French star is set to have surgery on his right knee, and it would be yet another injury for the talented midfielder. Pogba could miss up to nine matches at the start of the season but more importantly could be written off of the French squad come World Cup 2022.