Newcastle and Arsenal meet in the 2023-2024 Premier League. This game will take place at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Arsenal have also had a good start to the season. They are currently in 2th place with 24 points from 10 games, having won seven games and drawn three Their most recent league match was a strong win over Sheffield United.
Newcastle have a perfect record in the last five games, they drew a recent game against Wolves 2-2 on the road, but before that draw they won against Crystal Palace by 4-0 in what was the third victory in the last five matchweeks.
Arsenal have been in impressive form in the 2023 Premier League, winning their last three matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at home, which took them to the top of the table.
Newcastle vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time
Newcastle and Arsenal play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 4 at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Arsenal have been excellent in attack this season, scoring 23 goals in 10 games. However, they have also been strong in defense, conceding only 8 goals. They have been very good away from home, winning three of their four league games on the road so far.
Argentina: 2:30PM
Australia: 4:30AM November 5
Belgium: 6:30PM
Brazil: 2:30PM
Canada: 12:30PM
Croatia: 6:30PM
Denmark: 6:30PM
Egypt: 7:30PM
France: 6:30PM
Germany: 6:30PM
Ghana: 5:30PM
India: 11:30PM
Indonesia: 1:30AM November 5
Iran: 9:30PM
Ireland: 5:30PM
Israel: 7:30PM
Italy: 6:30PM
Jamaica: 12:30AM November 5
Malaysia: 1:30AM November 5
Mexico: 11:30PM
Morocco: 6:30PM
Netherlands: 6:30PM
New Zealand: 6:30AM November 5
Nigeria: 6:30PM
Norway: 6:30PM
Poland: 6:30PM
Portugal: 5:30PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30PM
Serbia: 6:30PM
Singapore: 1:30AM November 5
South Africa: 7:30PM
Spain: 6:30PM
Sweden: 6:30PM
Switzerland: 6:30PM
UAE: 9:30PM
UK: 5:30PM
United States: 1:30PM (ET)
Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Malta: TSN2 Malta
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, NBCUNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO