Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Premier League in your country

Newcastle and Arsenal meet in the 2023-2024 Premier League. This game will take place at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Arsenal have also had a good start to the season. They are currently in 2th place with 24 points from 10 games, having won seven games and drawn three Their most recent league match was a strong win over Sheffield United.

[Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal online in the US free on Fubo]

Newcastle have a perfect record in the last five games, they drew a recent game against Wolves 2-2 on the road, but before that draw they won against Crystal Palace by 4-0 in what was the third victory in the last five matchweeks.

Arsenal have been in impressive form in the 2023 Premier League, winning their last three matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United at home, which took them to the top of the table.

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Kick-Off Time

Newcastle and Arsenal play for the 2023-2024 Premier League on Saturday, November 4 at St. James’ Park in Newcastle upon Tyne. Arsenal have been excellent in attack this season, scoring 23 goals in 10 games. However, they have also been strong in defense, conceding only 8 goals. They have been very good away from home, winning three of their four league games on the road so far.

Argentina: 2:30PM

Australia: 4:30AM November 5

Belgium: 6:30PM

Brazil: 2:30PM

Canada: 12:30PM

Croatia: 6:30PM

Denmark: 6:30PM

Egypt: 7:30PM

France: 6:30PM

Germany: 6:30PM

Ghana: 5:30PM

India: 11:30PM

Indonesia: 1:30AM November 5

Iran: 9:30PM

Ireland: 5:30PM

Israel: 7:30PM

Italy: 6:30PM

Jamaica: 12:30AM November 5

Malaysia: 1:30AM November 5

Mexico: 11:30PM

Morocco: 6:30PM

Netherlands: 6:30PM

New Zealand: 6:30AM November 5

Nigeria: 6:30PM

Norway: 6:30PM

Poland: 6:30PM

Portugal: 5:30PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30PM

Serbia: 6:30PM

Singapore: 1:30AM November 5

South Africa: 7:30PM

Spain: 6:30PM

Sweden: 6:30PM

Switzerland: 6:30PM

UAE: 9:30PM

UK: 5:30PM

United States: 1:30PM (ET)

Newcastle vs Arsenal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: Fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports 3 Asia, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Malta: TSN2 Malta

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena 3 Premium

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Fubo (7-day free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, SiriusXM FC, NBCUNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO