In his Netflix documentary released this week, Neymar broke the silence on the rumors of his desire of a Barcelona return a few years ago. The Brazilian confessed he wanted to leave PSG to rejoin Lionel Messi and company.

Not many signings were as shocking as Neymar to PSG. The Brazilian megastar was going through a perfect moment in his career, being part of a mighty offensive trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in Barcelona.

However, something changed for the winger. In August 2017, he packed his bags and moved to the French capital for $244.20 million, which remains as the most expensive signing of all time. From then on, he was given the No. 10 and immediately became the club's biggest superstar.

But only a few years later, Paris Saint-Germain made another stellar signing when they landed Messi for nothing. That saw Neymar and the Argentine icon join forces again, although that was not how the Brazil international imagined their reunion would be.

Neymar opens up on his desire to leave PSG and return to Barcelona

Even though he moved to Paris aiming to be the main star of the team and carry them to Champions League glory, Neymar had to settle with domestic success so far. And that wasn't exactly what he was looking for.

Not long after he joined PSG, rumors about a return to Barcelona made big headlines. In his Netflix documentary, Neymar admitted he considered leaving Paris at some point. “When I made the decision to leave PSG, it wasn’t because of a fan or a club. It’s because I saw that I felt better elsewhere.

"I never had anything against PSG supporters, nor against the club itself. It was never that. On the contrary. I am very grateful, we are on the same side, we defend the same shirt. I am here to help.”

The club was reluctant to let him leave at that time and it may have been for the best. Barcelona are stuck in a financial and identity crisis right now, while PSG have one of the mightiest squads on the planet. Besides, Neymar is alongside Leo Messi again.