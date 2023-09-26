The expectations around Neymar in Saudi Arabia have been through the roof since the moment he joined Al Hilal. However, it didn’t take long for the Brazilian star to be surrounded by controversy.

According to Sport Italia, Neymar had an argument with coach Jorge Jesus in the dressing room following a 1-1 draw with Uzbekistani outfit Navbahor Namangan in the AFC Champions League.

The report even claimed that the former Paris Saint-Germain star tried to get Jesus removed from his position after being scolded for his performance and ‘bad attitude.’ Therefore, Ney took to Instagram to deny this rumor.

Neymar calls out ‘lies’ over report he tried to get Jorge Jesus sacked

“Lies… Y’all got to stop believing these things, pages like this… with millions of followers you can’t keep posting fake news! With all due respect in the world, I ask you to stop this. This is a lot of disrespect,” Ney wrote on Instagram.

The 31-year-old arrived in Saudi Arabia this summer from PSG, where he spent the last six seasons after joining for a world record €222 million fee from Barcelona in 2017.

Al Hilal are currently second in the Saudi Pro League standings with 17 points, one shy of Al Ittihad. Neymar has yet to score for his new club, but he already provided two assists.