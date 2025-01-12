Report: Al Hilal could make drastic decision with Neymar after multiple injuries

After a tough 6 years at Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar Jr was signed by Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League who paid an impressive $98.2 million to the Parisian club for the services of the Brazilian player. Neymar was presented in style at Al-Hilal as his signing was considered to be historic and the most important in the club’s history and one of the most important in Saudi Arabia’s history. However, the story has taken a dramatic turn, as Neymar’s future with Al-Hilal is now uncertain.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade of Brazilian outlet UOL, Al-Hilal might not register Neymar in the Saudi Pro League due to league regulations limiting teams to a maximum of eight foreign players. All eight spots are currently filled by players deemed more integral to the team’s performance. If coach Jorge Jesus wants Neymar in the squad, he would have to remove one of the registered foreigners, a move the club appears reluctant to make. As a result, Neymar may be limited to playing exclusively in the AFC Champions League, where he has already been registered.

With Neymar’s contract set to expire on June 30, 2025, he would be free to negotiate with other clubs in six months. However, UOL reports that Al-Hilal is exploring the possibility of terminating his contract amicably during this transfer window. This unexpected development could pave the way for Neymar to make an early exit from the Saudi club and seek a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al-Hilal, the reigning Saudi Arabian Super Cup and Saudi Pro League champions, as well as the current league leaders this season, have achieved their success without Neymar Jr. The recent arrivals of Joao Cancelo and Marcos Leonardo, combined with the standout performances of Malcom and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, have led head coach Jorge Jesus to view Neymar as expendable.

Neymar has spoken about his future with Brazil’s national team

Advertisement

After Al-Hilal, what could be Neymar Jr’s surprising next destination?

Neymar Jr reportedly has a strong desire to return to Brazil, with one team standing out as his priority. According to Brazilian journalist Bruno Andrade: “Neymar, internally at Al-Hilal, always makes it very clear that his greatest desire first is to return to Brazil. And, upon returning to Brazil, Santos is his priority.”

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami's Luis Suarez weighs in on Neymar's potential trade, recalls Barcelona era with Messi

Santos FC, Neymar’s boyhood club, holds a special place in his heart. The team, which competed in Serie B last season, has now regained its place in Brazil’s top flight and is eager to bring Neymar back as their marquee player. The move would not only mark an emotional homecoming for Neymar but also position Santos as a major force in Brazilian football, with Neymar leading their charge in the first division.

Advertisement

However, it is not the only team that wants to sign him. Another Brazilian team is also looking to sign him, this team is Flamengo, one of the best teams in Brazil in recent years. Neymar stated in the past that he wanted to play for the team: “I always said I wanted to play for Flamengo. Obviously Flamengo is my second favorite team, because the first is Santos.” This confirms that if the option of playing for Santos FC falls through, Flamengo would be another alternative as Brazilian media outlet O Globo stated in the past that Neymar had given the go-ahead to join the team in 2025.

Another team that wants him is Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami. However, Javier Mascherano, coach of the team, already declared a few days ago that it is impossible to count on Neymar at this moment due to salary issues. In view of this, the strongest option for the Brazilian star would be his return to Santos FC, his childhood team, because according to the Brazilian media UOL Esporte: “Neymar informed players and members of Santos that he will return in 2025 to play in the Brazilian Championship.”

Advertisement