Nicaragua vs Barbados: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League in your country

Nicaragua and Barbados will face each other for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League B group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Nicaragua vs Barbados online in the US on Paramount +]

The Nicaraguan team is one of the top contenders to secure the first place in Group B of League B, and their first match demonstrated precisely why. They achieved a convincing 2-0 victory against the Dominican Republic.

Now, they aim to maintain their winning streak as they face Barbados, a team that had a disappointing debut. Barbados suffered a 3-2 defeat against Montserrat. In this matchup, even though they aren’t the favorites, they will make an effort to bounce back and secure their first points.

Nicaragua vs Barbados: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 11:00 PM

Barbados: 10:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 PM

Nicaragua: 8:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

Nicaragua vs Barbados: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

International: Concacaf Official App, Facebook Live, YouTube

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

USA: Paramount+