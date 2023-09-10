Nicaragua and Barbados will face each other for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League, League B group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Nicaraguan team is one of the top contenders to secure the first place in Group B of League B, and their first match demonstrated precisely why. They achieved a convincing 2-0 victory against the Dominican Republic.
Now, they aim to maintain their winning streak as they face Barbados, a team that had a disappointing debut. Barbados suffered a 3-2 defeat against Montserrat. In this matchup, even though they aren’t the favorites, they will make an effort to bounce back and secure their first points.
Nicaragua vs Barbados: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 11:00 PM
Barbados: 10:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 PM
Nicaragua: 8:00 PM
United States: 10:00 PM (ET)
Nicaragua vs Barbados: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
International: Concacaf Official App, Facebook Live, YouTube
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
USA: Paramount+