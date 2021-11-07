Nicaragua will take on Cuba on Wednesday at Nicaragua National Football Stadium in a 2021 International Friendly. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for 2021 International Friendly

Nicaragua will host Cuba at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET), in an International Friendly 2021. Here you will find when and how to watch this rare International soccer match in the US.

This will be their 11th overall meeting. No surprises here as Cuba are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on five occasions so far; Nicaragua have grabbed a triumph just twice to this day, and the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 10, 2019, when the Cubans celebrated a tight 1-0 win away in Nicaragua in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time this year, again in a friendly exhibition match.

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Date

The 2021 International Friendly game between Nicaragua and Cuba will be played on Saturday, November 10, 2021, at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua.

Nicaragua vs Cuba: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nicaragua vs Cuba in La Liga 2021-22

The 2021 friendly exhibition game to be played between Nicaragua and Cuba will be broadcast on TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com, ESPN+ in the United States.