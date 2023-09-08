North Macedonia vs Italy: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

North Macedonia face Italy this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch North Macedonia vs Italy for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This matchup, which boasts a rather remarkable recent history, is set to be repeated. In the qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, when fans were eagerly anticipating a pivotal clash between Italy and Portugal, North Macedonia stunned everyone by eliminating the Italians. This marked the second consecutive World Cup where Italy failed to qualify.

Subsequently, the Macedonian team faced the Portuguese but lost that crucial encounter, leading to their own elimination. It’s evident that Italy are eager for redemption. In the current qualifiers, Italy has secured one victory and suffered one loss, while Macedonia has won one match but endured two losses. Both teams are in desperate need of securing all 3 points.

North Macedonia vs Italy: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 10)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 10)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 10)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 10)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

North Macedonia vs Italy: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Molotov, L’Equipe, Free, L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: RCTI

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go, Virgin Media Two, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 2

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 4 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Extra, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Sweden: V Sport Extra, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX.