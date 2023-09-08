Ukraine vs England: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Ukraine and England will face off this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

England are unquestionably one of the top contenders, not just for qualification but also for winning the upcoming edition of the Euro Cup. However, before contemplating that, they must navigate through this stage, which is by no means an easy task.

Their upcoming opponents are Ukraine, a team considered inferior to the English on paper, but one that has the potential to pose challenges. Ukraine currently hold the second position with 6 points, fully aware that earning even a single point against England will be crucial for their qualification hopes. This is especially significant in a group where their primary rivals in this match and Italy are considered the favorites.

Ukraine vs England: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (September 10)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 10)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 10)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 10)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 10)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 10)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Ukraine vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Alpha TV, Nova Sports Premier League

Indonesia: RCTI

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Channel 4, Virgin Media Two

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, 20, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: Channel 4

USA: ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2