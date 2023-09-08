Ukraine and England will face off this Saturday, September 9 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
England are unquestionably one of the top contenders, not just for qualification but also for winning the upcoming edition of the Euro Cup. However, before contemplating that, they must navigate through this stage, which is by no means an easy task.
Their upcoming opponents are Ukraine, a team considered inferior to the English on paper, but one that has the potential to pose challenges. Ukraine currently hold the second position with 6 points, fully aware that earning even a single point against England will be crucial for their qualification hopes. This is especially significant in a group where their primary rivals in this match and Italy are considered the favorites.
Ukraine vs England: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (September 10)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (September 10)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (September 10)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (September 10)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 12:00 AM (September 10)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (September 10)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Ukraine vs England: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Alpha TV, Nova Sports Premier League
Indonesia: RCTI
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Virgin TV Go, Channel 4, Virgin Media Two
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, 20, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Philippines: Cignal Play, Premier FOOTBALL
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Channel 4
USA: ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2