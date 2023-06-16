Norway will face Scotland at Ullevall Stadion in Oslo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group A Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 19th overall meeting. No surprises here as Scotland are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far. Norway are have three wins to this day, and six matches ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on November 13, 2013, when the Scots won 1-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Norway vs Scotland: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Norway vs Scotland in your country

ArgentinaESPN Argentina, Star+
AustraliaOptus Sport
BangladeshSony LIV
BelgiumEleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
BrazilStar+
CanadaDAZN
DenmarkTV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
EgyptbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
FranceL’Equipe, Molotov, Free, L’Equipe Web
GermanyDAZN1, DAZN
GhanaSuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
GreeceNova Sports 1
IndiaJioTV, Sony LIV
IndonesiaMNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
InternationalUEFA.tv
IrelandTalksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
IsraelSport 4
ItalySky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia
JamaicaCsport.tv
KenyaSuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
MalaysiaAstro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
MexicoSky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
MoroccobeIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
NetherlandsZiggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New ZealandbeIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
NigeriaSuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football
NorwayTV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play
PolandPolsat Sport, Polsat Box Go
PortugalSport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi ArabiaTOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
South AfricaSuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
SwedenViaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
SwitzerlandDAZN
United Arab EmiratesbeIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
United KingdomBBC Radio 5 Live, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
United StatesFubo (free trial), VIX+, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com