Norway will face Scotland at Ullevall Stadion in Oslo on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group A Matchday 3 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 19th overall meeting. No surprises here as Scotland are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far. Norway are have three wins to this day, and six matches ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on November 13, 2013, when the Scots won 1-0 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Norway vs Scotland: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Norway vs Scotland in your country
|Argentina
|ESPN Argentina, Star+
|Australia
|Optus Sport
|Bangladesh
|Sony LIV
|Belgium
|Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
|Brazil
|Star+
|Canada
|DAZN
|Denmark
|TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
|Egypt
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
|France
|L’Equipe, Molotov, Free, L’Equipe Web
|Germany
|DAZN1, DAZN
|Ghana
|SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
|Greece
|Nova Sports 1
|India
|JioTV, Sony LIV
|Indonesia
|MNC Soccer Channel, K-Vision
|International
|UEFA.tv
|Ireland
|Talksport 2 Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
|Israel
|Sport 4
|Italy
|Sky Sport 251, SKY Go Italia
|Jamaica
|Csport.tv
|Kenya
|SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA
|Malaysia
|Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
|Mexico
|Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
|Morocco
|beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
|New Zealand
|beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
|Nigeria
|SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football
|Norway
|TV 2 Direkte, TV 2 Play
|Poland
|Polsat Sport, Polsat Box Go
|Portugal
|Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
|Saudi Arabia
|TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
|South Africa
|SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
|Sweden
|Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
|Switzerland
|DAZN
|United Arab Emirates
|beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
|United Kingdom
|BBC Radio 5 Live, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK
|United States
|Fubo (free trial), VIX+, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com