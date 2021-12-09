Norwich and Manchester United will clash off at Carrow Road in the 16th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the derby game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Norwich will host Manchester United at Carrow Road in Norwich in the 16th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. If you are in the United States, you can watch the game on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their 19th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 14 games so far; Norwich have celebrated a victory only three times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on June 27, 2021, when the Red Devils salvaged a late 2-1 thriller victory after extra time in the 2020/2021 FA Cup Quarter-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Norwich vs Manchester United: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 16 game between Norwich and Manchester United will be played on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Carrow Road Stadium in Norwich.

Norwich vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Norwich vs Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Norwich and Manchester United on the 16th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options include UNIVERSO NOW, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Peacock, NBC, UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.