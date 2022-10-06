Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing in the UEFA Champions League this season, as Manchester United had to settle with a UEFA Europa League berth. That puts many of his records in jeopardy, as Lionel Messi and another Argentine star are getting close to a mark set by him long ago.

Manchester United come from their worst Premier League campaign ever, which cost them a place in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. The Red Devils had already experienced that situation since Sir Alex Ferguson left, but for Cristiano Ronaldo it was something completely new.

All these years, playing in Europe's top competition was never in doubt for the Portuguese star. Therefore, when United failed to secured a top four finish, it came as a big shock. In fact, it almost drove him away from Old Trafford.

Ronaldo was reportedly keen on getting a transfer during the summer, with the lack of UCL soccer understood to be a key reason behind his desire to leave. We cannot blame him, as now he's unable to protect his own records.

Messi among Argentine stars who could break UCL record set by Cristiano Ronaldo

Last season, former Real Madrid teammates drew level with Ronaldo on five Champions League titles won. This campaign, United's absence in the competition puts more records in jeopardy. While his goal scoring record looks safe (Lionel Messi is 13 goals behind), Ronaldo could be surpassed in assists given.

Ronaldo currently leads the all-time Champions League assist list with 42, but Angel Di Maria has recently put himself only four assits shy of the Portuguese after setting up three goals for Juventus against Maccabi Haifa. Messi is also close to Ronaldo with 37 assists provided.

Most assists in Champions League history