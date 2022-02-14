Deportivo Saprissa take on Pumas UNAM at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá in San Juan de Tíbás for the Round of 16 at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Pumas UNAM: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

Deportivo Saprissa and Pumas UNAM meet in the Round of 16 of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá in San Juan de Tíbás. The home team wants to do everything possible to win. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF Champions League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Deportivo Saprissa will play for the fourth consecutive time in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions League. The team has experience in the tournament since 1963 and with three appearances in the last 10 years in semifinals and quarterfinals.

Pumas UNAM won a recent game against Leon in Liga MX to end a painful two-game losing streak, but so far the team has a positive record in the local league with 3-2 overall. The last time Pumas played in the CONCACAF Champions League was in the 2016-17 season of the tournament, they won in the group stage and lost in the quarterfinals against UANL.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Pumas UNAM: Date

Deportivo Saprissa and Pumas UNAM play for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday, February 16 at Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá in San Juan de Tíbás. The home team is strong and they know how to play in tournaments outside of their local league, but the visitors are eager to get back to playing internationally.

Deportivo Saprissa vs Pumas UNAM: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Deportivo Saprissa vs Pumas UNAM at the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16, Deportivo Saprissa and Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá in San Juan de Tíbás on Wednesday, February 16, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN USA