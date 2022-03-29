Oman take on China today at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex stadium in Muscat city for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch this game in the US.

Oman and China meet in the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex stadium in Muscat city. Two national teams saying goodbye to the qualifiers. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial

Oman lacked one more victory to fight for access to the fourth round, but unfortunately the team could barely win three games, tied two and lost another four for a total of 11 points, while Australia did remain in third spot with 15 points.

The Republic of China were also eliminated from the Qatar 2022 race, they have not won a game since October 7, 2021, on that occasion they won against Vietnam 3-2. China's record in the AFC qualifiers was negative with 1-3-5 and 6 points.

Oman vs China: Date

Oman and China play for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Tuesday, March 29 at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex stadium in Muscat city. The home team is slightly superior to the visitors, but the visitors want to win one last game to regain their dignity and break the losing streak.

Oman vs China: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oman vs China at the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 AFC World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Oman and China at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex stadium in Muscat city on Tuesday, March 29, will be broadcast in the US by Paramount+.