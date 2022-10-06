Omonia Nicosia take on Manchester United at GSP Stadium in Nicosia for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League

Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League. This game will take place at GSP Stadium in Nicosia. The home team knows that this game will be as tough as the previous two where they lost. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Europa League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Omonio Nicosia are the only Group E team without a win after they lost against Sheriff Tiraspol 0-3 at home and during the most recent game against Real Sociedad on the road 1-2.

Manchester United also lost a game in the last two weeks and the worst thing was that this was the first game of the new season, they lost at home 0-1 against Real Sociedad. The most recent game for Manchester United was a win against Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 on the road.

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United: Date

Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League on Thursday, October 6 at GSP Stadium in Nicosia. The home team doesn't have a good enough defense to stop the visitors.

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United at the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League, Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United at the GSP Stadium in Nicosia on Thursday, October 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are ViX+, TUDN.