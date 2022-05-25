Orlando City play against Inter Miami today at Exploria Stadium for the 2022 US Open Cup Round of 16. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Orlando City are ready to face Inter Miami at the 2022 US Open Cup. This Round of 16 game will take place at Exploria Stadium on May 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM (ET). The visitors are looking to advance and get close to their first title ever. Here is all the related information about this US Open Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Orlando City had a good performance in the third round of the tournament against Tampa Bay Rowdies (USCL). After that relatively easy victory they played in the RO32 against the Philadelphia Union and won again with a similar score.

Inter Miami are close to what would be their first title since the team was founded in 2018. They were more lethal in the Round of 32 than the Third Round where they won a game thanks to a single goal by Campana in the 83th minute.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Storylines

Orlando City is a young MLS team like Miami, but Orlando City was founded in 2013 while Inter Miami was founded in 2018. Neither of them have titles, but Orlando has better results than Miami in the last 4 years. Orlando City won their previous US Open Cup games 2-1 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies and against the Philadelphia Union.

Inter Miami's roster is full of stars but the team still hasn't found a way to win more games in the local league to go further in the season. This would be the first time since 2018 that Inter Miami is close to a title. Before this game against Orlando City they won 3-1 against South Georgia Storm FC scoring all goals in the first half.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Orlando City vs Inter Miami in the U.S.

This Round of 16 game in the US Open Cup will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN+. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Orlando City vs Inter Miami: Predictions And Odds

Orlando City are favorites with 1.64 odds that will pay $164 bucks for a $100 bet, they have a better overall result but the visitors showed a strong offensive attack before this game. Inter Miami are underdogs at 4.38 odds. The draw is offered at 3.56 odds. The best pick for this US Open Cup game is: Orlando City 1.64.

