Orlando City play against Seattle Sounders at Exploria Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 28. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Orlando City are ready to face Seattle Sounders, East vs West Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 28 game will take place at Exploria Stadium on August 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team must be very careful as one more loss and they could lose their spot. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Orlando City knows that the end of the regular season is closer than ever and each victory is more important than the previous one. They've won three of the last five and the team has a solid winning streak that could grow a bit more.

Seattle Sounders are in the 10th spot of the Western Conference standings but they still have enough time to climb spots. The most recent game for the Sounders was a loss to the Portland Timbers on the road.

Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Florida.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders: Storylines

Orlando City are about to end August with a near-perfect record of three wins and one loss against the New England Revolution 0-3 at home. After that loss they won against NY Red Bulls, Charlotte and recently against NYCFC.

Seattle Sounders are not having a good time and things are only getting worse for them as the team has a negative record in the last five games with three losses, one draw and a win against FC Dallas 1-0 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the East vs West Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are KCPQ - Q13 FOX, Fox 35 Plus Orlando - WRBW, ESPN+, LionNation TV, Amazon Prime Video, FM 96.9 The Game. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Orlando City vs Seattle Sounders: Predictions And Odds

Orlando City are favorites to win at home with 2.15 odds that will pay $215 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record and a recent streak. Seattle Sounders are underdogs with 3.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5. The best pick for this MLS game is: Orlando City 2.15.

BetMGM Orlando City 2.15 Draw 3.40 / 2.5 Seattle Sounders 3.20

* Odds via BetMGM.