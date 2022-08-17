Pachuca take on Club America at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Pachuca vs Club America: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 LIGA MX Torneo Apertura

Pachuca and Club America meet in a Matchweek game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. The home team is not afraid of a big favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Pachuca have a positive record with three wins, three draws and one loss for a total of 12 points in the 4th spot of the standings. They recently won a game against other big favorites like Tigres UANL 2-0 at home.

Club America have won three games in the last five games but so far their record is 3-1-3 in the 9th spot of the standings. Club America have a hot streak of two consecutive wins, one against FC Juarez and another recently against Pumas UNAM.

Pachuca vs Club America: Date

Pachuca and Club America play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Wednesday, August 17 at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. The home team knows how to win against a big favorite, but the visitors still have time to make the playoffs, they just need to win more games.

Pachuca vs Club America: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Pachuca vs Club America at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Pachuca and Club America at the Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto on Wednesday, August 17, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, UniMás