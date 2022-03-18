Pachuca play Cruz Azul for the Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pachuca are ready to play against Cruz Azul in Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Hidalgo on March 19, 2022 at 11:00 PM (ET). The home team is unstoppable. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Pachuca continue to win every game possible, the team has a perfect record in the last three games with wins against Mazatlan, Atlas and a recent win against Toluca 3-0. So far the team is leading the standings of the second phase of Liga MX.

Cruz Azul won a recent game against Pumas UNAM in what was a two-game series at home with a loss and a win against Pumas. The last four games were not good for Cruz Azul since they lost two and tied one against Tigres UANL

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca de Soto, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Pachuca won a recent game against Toluca with three goals for by Victor Guzman, Nicolas Ibanez and Yairo Moreno. Before that powerful victory the team won another tough game against Atlas one of the big favorites in Liga MX. The only game that was not a victory for Pachuca was the game against Queretaro FC on February 15 in which it was a 2-2 draw.

Cruz Azul started the 2022 Clausura Tournament well with three wins and a draw in what was a promising winning streak for the team. But after February 2, 2022, the team lost three of six games, won two and drew one. The last three games at home were losses for Cruz Azul, but the only good news is that so far Cruz Azul have not lost a game on the road in 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pachuca vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it in the United States on TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App.

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Pachuca are home favorites with 1.85 odds that will pay $185 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they a strong record this season but the visitors have a good record on the road as well. Cruz Azul are underdogs at 4.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 and the toals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Pachuca 1.85.



BetMGM Pachuca 1.85 Draw / Totals 3.30 / 2.5 Cruz Azul 4.20

* Odds via BetMGM.