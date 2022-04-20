Pachuca will clash against Monterrey at the Estadio Hidalgo for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. Check out the match information: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free the game in the United States.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Matchday 16 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Pachuca and Monterrey will play for Matchday 16 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX at Estadio Hidalgo. Check out the match information: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US. If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Pachuca have the best record in the league as the home team. Tuzos have recored 4 wins and 1 draw in their 5 games at Estadio Hidalgo. The team managed by Guillermo Almada is at the top of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table. With 2 games left in the regular season, Pachuca want to clinch their 1st spot.

On the other hand, Monterrey rank 4th in the table. Rayados have recorded 1 win, 2 draws and 3 loss games in their last 6 away matches. The team managed by Manuel Vucetich hasn't been able to keep a winning streak. They have won 2 games out of the last 5.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Date

Pachuca and Monterrey will face at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday, April 23, 2022 on Matchday 16 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. The last time they played at Tuzo's home, the game ended 1-1.

Pachuca vs Monterrey: Time by states in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Pachuca vs Monterrey: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

The match between Pachuca and Monterrey for Matchday 16 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX at 6:00 PM (ET) will be available in the United States on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW.