Palmeiras take on Al Ahly at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Semi-finals. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Semi-finals

Palmeiras and Al Ahly meet in Semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup 2021. This game will take place at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Brazilians are big favorites to win the cup but anything could happen. Here is all the detailed information about this Club World Cup game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Palmeiras did not win the Serie A in Brazil but the team entered the Club World Cup thanks to their winning of the 2021 Copa Libertadores. They also played in the 2020 Club World Cup but lost against Tigres UANL of the Liga MX.

Al Ahly also played in the previous edition of the cup, they won a game in the second round but they lost against Bayern Munich 0-2 in the semi-finals, but at least the Egyptians won the third place against Palmeiras in a penalty shoot-out.

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly: Date

Palmeiras and Al Ahly play for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Semi-finals on Tuesday, February 8 at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Palmeiras lost a recent game against Al Ahly in 2020 during the same tournament, but now the team is the big favorite to reach the final.

Palmeiras vs Al Ahly: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Palmeiras vs Al Ahly at the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Semi-finals

This game for the FIFA Club World Cup 2021 Semi-finals, Palmeiras and Al Ahly at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, February 8, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes