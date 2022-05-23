Palmeiras and Deportivo Tachira face each other for Matchday 6 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, predictions and odds in the United States.

Palmeiras vs Deportivo Tachira: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Palmeiras and Deportivo Tachira will end their participation in the group stage when they face each other for Matchday 6 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

Palmeiras were the first to qualify for the round of 16 that this Copa Libertadores 2022 had. The last champions had an extraordinary start, winning the first 4 games with 20 goals scored and 2 conceded. It could be said that it was only on Matchday 5 that they had their first really difficult game, since Emelec gave them a tough game, but the Brazilians still won 1-0. Now they will look to close the group stage with a perfect score.

In the case of Deportivo Tachira, they arrive in second place in the group with a difference of 2 points above Emelec. Their goal difference is -3 against Emelec's 0, so a tie for them added to a victory for the Ecuadorians would leave them out. Their situation is delicate: winning they go through the round without problems, but they have to play Palmeiras, while Emelec play against Independiente Petrolero, the weakest rival in the group.

Palmeiras vs Deportivo Tachira: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Palmeiras vs Deportivo Tachira: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Palmeiras vs Deportivo Tachira: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Palmeiras and Deportivo Tachira have faced each other in a total of 5 games throughout history, the statistics being widely favorable to Palmeiras, who have won all the games between them. In other words, the Venezuelan team could never get points against the Brazilians.

The last time they met was for the current edition of the Copa Libertadores, in the first game of the group stage. On that occasion it was a 4-0 victory for Palmeiras with goals from Dudu, Raphael Veiga and Rafael Navarro (2).

How to watch or live stream Palmeiras vs Deportivo Tachira in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, May 24 at the Allianz Parque for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Deportivo Tachira will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

Palmeiras vs Deportivo Tachira: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Palmeiras are the favorite with -700 odds, while Deportivo Tachira have +1800. A tie would finish in a +675 payout.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Ceasars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Palmeiras -700 Tie +675 Deportivo Tachira +1800

*Odds via Caesars