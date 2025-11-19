Trending topics:
Fluminense vs Flamengo LIVE: Kick off time and where to watch the Matchday 34 of 2025 Brasileirao Serie A

Stay with us for minute-by-minute updates as league leaders Flamengo look to pull away while Fluminense battle for a Copa Libertadores qualifying spot.

By Gianni Taina

Agustin Canobbio of Fluminense and Alex Sandro of Flamengo.
Fluminense are hosting Flamengo at the Maracana Stadium tonight for a massive derby corresponding to Matchday 34 of the 2025 Brasileirao Serie A. Flamengo will be looking to extend their lead atop the table, while Fluminense are desperate for a victory that would allow them to qualify for the prestigious Copa Libertadores.

Fluminense enter this contest in good form, having registered three victories, one draw, and one defeat in their last five league matches. O Flu are focused on finishing the season strong after being eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana quarterfinals by Lanus, a tournament where they were considered strong favorites.

The good news for the team managed by Luis Fernando Zubeldia is that they will have Ganso available. The midfielder suffered a Grade 2 calf injury on September 13th in a 1-0 loss to Corinthians and has been sidelined since.

On the Flamengo side, the team managed by Filipe Luis are enjoying an incredible run of form that sees them leading the Brasileirão with 71 points, closely pursued by Palmeiras with 68 points. Additionally, O Mengão are preparing to chase their fourth Copa Libertadores title when they clash with Palmeiras on Saturday, November 29th.

Filipe Luis recently received terrible news as Pedro suffered a left rectus femoris muscle injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the season, including the Copa Libertadores final against O Verdão. This is a huge blow for Flamengo, who lose one of their biggest stars, who had tallied 15 goals and seven assists in 37 matches for O Mengão.

Today’s referee

Davi De Oliveira Lacerda has been appointed to officiate the derby between Fluminense and Flamengo.

The full officiating team for today's game:

  • Referee: Davi De Oliveira Lacerda
  • Assistant Referee 1: Rodrigo Figueiredo
  • Assistant Referee 2: Henrique Correa
  • Fourth Official: Douglas Pagung
  • VAR: Wagner Reway

Kick off time and where to watch

The clash between Fluminense and Flamengo will kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Fanatiz USA is the option to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo in the USA. Another option: Premiere.

