Panama vs Canada: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals in your country

Panama and Canada meet at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise for the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League Semi-Finals on Thursday. October 10, 2023. Here, you will find the time of the game and where to watch this decisive CONCACAF Nations League Finals soccer match from different parts of the world.

This will be their 14th overall meeting. No surprises here as Canada are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on exactly four occasions so far; Panama have grabbed a triumph two times to this day, and the remaining seven matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on March 30, 2022, as Panama won 1-0 in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then in a duel that will determine the first finalist of the latest edition of the CONCACAF Nations League.

Panama vs Canada: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Canada: 7:00 PM (ET)

Denmark: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Norway: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Panama: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 12:00 AM (Next day)

Sweden: 1:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 12:00 AM: (Next day)

United States: 7:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Panama vs Canada in your country

Argentina: Star+

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: fubo Canada, OneSoccer

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

International: Concacaf Official App, YouTube, Facebook Live

Mexico: Star+, VIX+, ESPN Mexico

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Panama: ESPN Norte, Star+, Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Sweden Viaplay Sweden

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2

United States: Fubo (free trial), Paramount,Univision, TUDN USA, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com