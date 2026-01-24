Chargers receive update on Mike McDaniel’s scheduled interview to become Bills HC

The Los Angeles Chargers must be having panic attacks at this point. It was reported that barring any too-good-to-miss opportunity, Mike McDaniel would become the team’s offensive coordinator. However, the Buffalo Bills might be that roadblock, or not?

Mike McDaniel was scheduled to interview for the Bills HC job on Friday. However, in a plot twist, McDaniel canceled the meeting. This is not the first time McDaniel has canceled an interview, as he shut down a second interview for the Browns’ head coaching gig.

There have been theories about why McDaniel canceled the appointments. As for the Browns, it’s quite simple, that franchise is an organizational mess right now, and McDaniel can look at the Chargers as the best way to enhance his image. As for the Bills, rumors say that Wednesday’s bizarre press conference of owner Terry Pegula and general manager Brandon Beane might have been a turn off for McDaniel. However, it’s also rumored that the Bills might still get an interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bills have many turn-offs, but also a major turn-on

Coaching Justin Herbert in L.A is something McDaniel might see as a once in a lifetime opportunity. However, there are just a handful of names that could be more tempting. One of them is Bills’ quartertback, Josh Allen. Allen is a top-2 QB in the NFL and you don’t get the opportunity to coach that kind of player every year.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

Advertisement

However, the Chargers are a much stable organization, with a proper HC in Jim Harbaugh, a great QB and offensive roster where McDaniel can just focus on scoring. On the Bills, he has to reinvent everything. The team is looking for a new culture and playoffs success, which were the causes for his downfall in Miami. Also, red flags have risen about Beane and Pegula. Beane hasn’t been the best GM in the NFL but was given even more power, and Pegula is out there taking shots against former coach Sean McDermott.

Advertisement

see also Chargers target Ravens coach to replace DC Jesse Minter who became HC in Baltimore

McDaniel seems to be very analitical of where he lands

For McDaniel, he is weighing his opportunity of success. The Browns are rock-bottom, so fixing it would be a huge thing for his career. The downside is that this team, nowadays, is one of the more dysfunctional, drama-filled franchises in the league. At Buffalo, the fact is that there is every reason to believe the team is going in a downward spiral under the current administration.

Advertisement

Hence, McDaniel seems to not like those spots despite being head coaching jobs. As for the Chargers, they are a playoff team that needs to get over the hump. However, McDaniel’s sole responsibility would be to make the offense click, and he has the tools to do so. Herbert is a top-tier QB, Omarion Hampton is a very promising running back, Ladd McConkey can be a star wide receiver, Quentin Johnston gives the team a deep threat, and he will have a top offensive line if healthy.