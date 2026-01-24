The New York Yankees secured a major offseason win by re-signing star outfielder Cody Bellinger, strengthening their hopes for a deep 2026 playoff run. With Bellinger back in the fold, the team’s lineup looks formidable, but there are still areas that could use attention before Opening Day.

One such area is the bullpen, which has shown inconsistencies in high-leverage situations. Adding a reliable reliever could be the difference between a solid roster and a championship-caliber squad.

CBS Sports analyst Mike Axisa highlighted two names that could fill the gap: former Yankees David Robertson and Justin Wilson. According to Axisa, both are “the best relievers sitting in free agency,” offering New York proven experience in critical late-game scenarios.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Could former Yankees help stabilize the bullpen?

Robertson, last with the Philadelphia Phillies, posted a 2-0 record with a 4.08 ERA, 10 holds, and two saves across 17.2 innings in 2025. Wilson, who pitched for the Boston Red Sox, finished 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA and 19 holds over 48.1 innings. Both bring familiarity with New York’s culture and could provide immediate impact in key situations.

David Robertson #30 with the Yankees reacts against the Red Sox. Elsa/Getty Images

Advertisement

What else chould the Yankees consider?

see also MLB Rumors: NY Yankees could pursue All-Star shortstop amid Anthony Volpe uncertainty after Cody Bellinger re-signing

Beyond the bullpen, New York may explore moving Jasson Domínguez or Spencer Jones in potential trades to further strengthen the roster. While the team has options within its own system, front-office strategists could target higher-end bullpen talent via trades, ensuring the Yankees enter 2026 as legitimate World Series contenders.

Advertisement

SurveyWhich move would most improve the Yankees’ bullpen for 2026? Which move would most improve the Yankees’ bullpen for 2026? already voted 0 people